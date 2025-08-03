Jumping on a car, assaulting a bouncer, and kneeing a police officer in the eye on a single night out has landed a man in the dock.

Thomas Lidgey, of Hilgay Road in West Dereham, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, pleading guilty to four offences.

Each crime, which included criminal damage, common assault, assault on an officer and resisting police, related to an incident which took place in the early hours of Sunday, July 6.

Thomas Lidgey jumped on a bouncer’s car after being kicked out of Dr Thirsty's on Norfolk Street. Picture: Google Maps

Lidgey had been spotted in the smoking area of Doctor Thirsty’s on Lynn’s Norfolk Street when one of the doormen grabbed him by the shoulder and escorted him out of the premises.

The 22-year-old then jumped onto a vehicle, which belonged to another security guard, causing damage to the windscreen.

He threw punches at one bouncer, and police were called to the scene - where Lidgey proceeded to resist officers and laugh at them.

A scuffle ended with the defendant kneeing one of the constables in the eye, though there was no major injury.

In mitigation, solicitor Damian Willatt said that Lidgey suffers from autism and this behaviour was “very out of character for him”.

“He was in a very bad place mentally and had far too much to drink,” he said.

Magistrates handed Lidgey a 12-month conditional discharge as he showed “genuine remorse”.

He will have to pay £109 for the broken windscreen, as well as compensation of £50 to the doorman and £150 to the police officer.

Both the victim surcharge and court costs were waived.