A drunk 22-year-old smashed a driver’s rear window with a wine bottle before punching a man in the back of the head and spitting at a police officer.

Nichita Baciu, of Sir Lewis Street in North Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to four offences.

He admitted causing criminal damage under the value of £5,000, assault by beating, assault by beating an emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Gaywood Tesco. Picture: Google maps

Prosecutor Abdul Khan explained that all four offences happened on February 13, when police were called to Tesco Gaywood to find Baciu lying on the floor.

Police were made aware that Baciu had punched a man in the back of the head shortly before being found sprawled on the floor – he was arrested for common assault.

Another officer arrived at the scene and was informed that Baciu had previously approached a Ford Focus that had stopped at some traffic lights along Gaywood Road.

A woman was driving the car and reported that Baciu banged on the rear window and had a bottle of wine in his hand.

She locked the doors on her car as Baciu’s behaviour was making her feel “nervous”.

He then proceeded to smash the rear window with the wine bottle, before staggering away from the scene.

Baciu was speaking Russain to police officers when he was found outside Tesco.

Unfortunately for Baciu, one officer’s native language was also Russian, and translated that Baciu said: “Suck my fat c**k, suck my c**k b***hes”.

He was further arrested for being drunk and disorderly, when Baciu then spat at one of the officers.

He was taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning and in an interview he admitted to police that he had little recollection of what happened.

Baciu appeared unrepresented in court and said: “I would like to say that I’m really sorry for what happened. I was too drunk to remember what happened.

“This was the last time I was drinking, I’m really, really sorry. I’m so ashamed.”

Magistrates, chaired by Martin Redhead, gave Baciu a 12-month conditional discharge for spitting at the officer.

He was also ordered to pay £113 in compensation to the woman whose car was damaged and £50 in compensation to the man he punched.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £26 and court costs of £50.