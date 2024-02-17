A drunk 22-year-old was “causing a nuisance” along a Lynn road by knocking on “random doors” on Christmas Eve.

Nichita Baciu, of Sir Lewis Street in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, admitting two accounts of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Prosecutor Holly Postle said the first offence took place on Christmas Eve, when Baciu was on Homeland Road “causing a nuisance”.

Baciu was knocking on resident's doors on Homelands Road in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

The police were called by members of the public and officers arrived to find Baciu slurring his words and stumbling on his feet. Officers believed that he had wet himself.

He was shouting, swearing and knocking on random residents’ doors, and was subsequently arrested.

The second incident happened just a few days later on December 30 on Loke Road. Officers again reported that he was slurring his words and was unsteady on his feet.

Police said that he was shouting and swearing at both them and members of the public.

Baciu had one previous conviction for being drunk and disorderly, which also occurred in December.

He appeared unrepresented in court and said that he had been coming off the back of a “bad couple of weeks”.

“I’ve stopped drinking since this happened. I don't want to come back here, or to the police station,” Baciu said.

For the offence, he was fined £40. He will also pay court costs of £50 and a victim surcharge of £16.