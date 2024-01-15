A 22-year-old lied to police about his identity after “panicking” at the thought of being arrested – and was taken into custody anyway.

John Connors appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with four offences.

He pleaded guilty to driving without a licence, driving without insurance, using a vehicle while failing to maintain its stop lamps, and obstructing a police constable in the execution of their duty.

John Connors was driving along Edward Benefer Way in Lynn when he was caught by police

Crown prosecutor Colette Harper told the court that on October 1, Connors was driving a blue Ford Transit van along Edward Benefer Way in Lynn when he was stopped by police because his break lights were not working.

Connors proceeded to provide a false name and address at the roadside, and did so on multiple occasions. Only when being told that the incident could potentially be dealt with entirely at the roadside did he eventually give his real details.

However, subsequent checks by the constable revealed that Connors’ driving licence had been revoked at an earlier date, and he was only a learner at the time. He had nobody else in the van with him to supervise him.

Connors, who was also therefore driving without insurance, said he initially provided false personal details because he feared he would be arrested.

He was taken into custody, and the vehicle was seized.

For driving without insurance, magistrates – chaired by Alan Hayes – fined Connors £395 and handed him eight penalty points. This pushed him over the limit of 12, and he was banned from driving for six months.

Connors, of Armistice Avenue in Chelmsford, Essex, was also fined £131 for obstructing the officer, and will pay legal costs of £105 and a £210 victim surcharge.

Mitigating, duty solicitor George Sorrell said: “I asked him a simple question: Why lie to the police officer?

“He was very candid about that – he panicked. He said, ‘I know that he wasn’t born yesterday, he knew I wasn’t telling the truth’.

“He comes before you as a person with no previous convictions. Apart from working, he spends most of his time in the gym and is a very keen boxer.”

Connors’ licence was endorsed for driving without a licence and without working brake lights.