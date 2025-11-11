A man is due in court this morning charged with stealing from shops in Lynn.

Corben Mortimer, 23, of Dawber Close in Gaywood, has been charged with five counts of retail theft – all dating between November 5-9.

The items allegedly stolen included alcohol, chocolates and groceries, and were all from supermarkets.

The 23-year-old has been charged with stealing from shops in Lynn. Picture: Alice Hobbs

Mortimer was charged yesterday and is due at Lynn Magistrates’ Court this morning, having been remanded in custody by police overnight.

A West Norfolk Police spokesperson said: “This week is National Safer Business Action Week where we are highlighting the support available to businesses to protect against shop theft, burglary and aggressive behaviour towards staff.”