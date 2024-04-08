A 23-year-old who was “jumping out trying to start fights” in Lynn attacked two police officers and a security guard and called another officer a “foreign c**t”.

Travis Ward, of Tower Road in Terrington St Clement, appeared at Lynn’s Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he admitted one count of common assault, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of using racially aggravated words to cause alarm or distress.

All offences took place in the early hours of January 20, when Ward was on Norfolk Street “jumping about trying to start fights”, according to prosecutor Colette Harper.

The incident took place on Norfolk Street in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

He was near a security guard at a taxi rank and began acting aggressively and punched the guard to the side of his face.

The court heard that the guard was wearing a thick woolly hat which absorbed most of the force from Ward’s punch.

When police arrived at the scene, Ward continued to act in an aggressive manner. He swung a punch towards an officer and PAVA spray was used on him.

Despite being sprayed, Ward was still acting aggressively towards the police - throwing his head back towards one of them.

He then called another officer at the scene a “foreign c**t” before being placed in a van and taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre.

A statement from the officer was read out in court and said: “This comment made me feel offended. I could not believe someone so young could be so hostile towards someone’s nationality.”

The court was told that on arrival at the centre, Ward spat directly at a police officer.

In mitigation, Ruth Johnson said: “Mr Ward made it clear he was going through a difficult time when the offence happened.”

Ms Johnson explained that Ward resorted to drinking to combat these issues.

“He is not proud of it at all. He has shown nothing but genuine remorse. He hasn’t had any alcohol since,” she added.

Magistrates ordered that Ward should complete a 12-month community order and pay £50 to each police officer he assaulted.

As part of that community order, he will complete 10 rehabilitation activity days and complete a 120-day alcohol monitor requirement treatment course.

He will also pay £100 to the police officer who the racially aggravated comment was directed at, as well as £145 in court costs and a £114 victim surcharge.