A 23-year-old in court for numerous driving offences has been banned from getting behind the wheel for more than three years.

Lexie Marvelley, of Bunnett Avenue in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where she pleaded guilty to a total of six offences.

She admitted drink-driving, failing to stop when asked to by a police officer, two counts of driving with no insurance, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and speeding in a 30mph zone.

Marvelley appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

Prosecutor Abdul Khan told the court the most recent spate of offences took place on July 4 last year, when two police officers were doing speed checks on the A148 in West Rudham.

The stretch of road has a 30mph speed limit placed on it, however, Marvelley was caught doing 53mph.

The officers motioned for her to pull over by raising their hands, but the 23-year-old sped off, officers activated their blue lights and followed.

Officers located the Volkswagen Passat Marvelley was driving parked up and she then tried to run away from the police.

She was tracked down by officers due to her “distinct appearance” and she was arrested.

Previously, on June 8, police saw a “large unsecured dog” inside of Marvelley’s car. She drove off and eventually parked up on Donkey Pond Hill in Sandringham.

Police asked her to carry out a roadside breath test which came back positive and she was arrested.

Marvelley provided a reading of 55mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit to drive is 35mcg.

Mr Khan said that during her arrest, she became “upset and obstructive” and initially refused to provide a breath test.

On both occasions, police made checks which confirmed that Marvelly was driving the car without any insurance.

In mitigation, David Foulkes said that Marvelley is an alcoholic who faced “trauma” last year after her boyfriend died.

The solicitor said: “She understands that she’s parked herself in a serious situation.

“It is sad to see somebody so young to describe herself as an alcoholic. She is trying her best with her addiction.

“I’m sure she is well-motivated to make things better. She is somebody who works hard.”

For committing the offences, Marvelley was given a 40-month driving disqualification and an 18-month community order.

As part of the community order, she will complete 10 rehabilitation activity days, six months of alcohol treatment requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work.