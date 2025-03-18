The 23-year-old who injured four people at Fawkes in the Walks set off the firework from a house, a court has heard.

Aidas Berzinskas, of Kings Green in Fairstead, filmed the shocking incident on his phone at the popular Lynn event on November 1.

He previously admitted the offence at Lynn Magistrates’ Court and was committed to Norwich Crown Court, where he appeared today.

Four people were injured after the fireworks at Fawkes in the Walks. Picture: Ian Burt

He finally pleaded guilty to an additional four counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, as well as three counts of criminal damage.

Fawkes in the Walks was attended by thousands of visitors, with the four victims suffering hand and neck injuries.

The basis of Berzinskas’ pleas was that his offences were committed in a “reckless” manner rather than deliberately. This was accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service and Norfolk Police.

An all-options pre-sentence report has been ordered, and he will return to court on May 9 to learn his fate. The courthouse has yet to be determined.

Today, the court heard that Berzinskas moved to the UK in 2017. He committed no offences until 2021, but since then has been sentenced for the likes of drug possession, drug-driving and possession of a knife in a public place.

It was said that he launched the firework from an address outside The Walks.