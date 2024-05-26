A court heard how a 23-year-old went into a town nightclub with a metal baton in his pocket to “protect himself”.

Ernestas Karalius, of Elvington in Springwood, appeared at the town’s magistrates court where he admitted carrying an offensive weapon in a public place.

The court was told that, on March 30 at 1.10am, there were reports that Karalius was having “difficulties with door staff” at Dr Thirsty’s nightclub on Norfolk Street in Lynn.

The incident took place at Dr Thirsty's in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

A member of staff at the club stated that Karalius had just removed a metal baton from his trouser pocket following an altercation in the club.

Karalius was then arrested and taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he admitted having the baton in his possession.

In mitigation, George Sorrell described Karalius as an “honest and decent young man” who had taken the baton out with him to “protect himself”.

“He adapted the baton, he tells me he did this through his knowledge of repairing bicycles,” said Mr Sorrell.

“He had the baton in his bag, he transferred it from the bag to his pocket because of this trouble in the club. He wanted to be able to protect himself.

“I think his honesty with me is an indication that he will learn from this experience, he will walk away from trouble.

“He wasn’t intending to use it on anyone. He only produced it after door staff asked him to remove anything from his pockets.”

For the offence, Karalius was fined £120 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £48 and court costs of £40.