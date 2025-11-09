A 23-year-old repeat Lynn offender kicked a police officer while being placed in a van.

Tyler Pateman, of King’s Green in Fairstead, was being arrested on unrelated matters in Lynn on August 12 last year when he carried out the assault.

He had “repeatedly kicked” one police officer, who was trying to place him in a van to transport him to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre.

Pateman was at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

Once secured in the van, Pateman had purposely spat inside the van.

He appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he was sentenced for assaulting an emergency worker and causing criminal damage under the value of £5,000.

Police say that Pateman was drunk at the time.

In mitigation, Kate D’Aloia told the court that Pateman, who has several previous convictions, wants to turn his life around.

“He was out drinking with friends. He said he reacted to heavy-handed policing on the night,” Ms D’Aloia said.

“He is remorseful and understands that he should not have reacted that way. He is now focusing on returning to work at a factory near where he lives.”

The solicitor added that Pateman aims to get a job to pay off existing court fines and “put his offending behind him”.

To add to the fines he already owes, another £350 was added for these offences.

He will also pay £150 compensation to the officer he kicked, as well as £50 to the constabulary to clean the van he spat in.

Pateman will also pay a £140 victim surcharge and £200 in court costs. He will pay this off at £20 a month until he finds a job.