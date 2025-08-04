A man has been jailed after bombarding his ex-girlfriend with messages and cryptic social media posts.

Toby Wilton, 24, of Bagge Road in Gaywood, was handed a non-molestation order on November 21 last year, days after the victim ended their two-year relationship.

But just five days later, Wilton sent the victim an email asking if he could phone her, saying it was “nothing bad, just don’t want us to be on bad terms”.

Toby Wilton, who poses a 'significant risk' to his ex-girlfriend, has been jailed. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

He followed this up with Facebook messages saying he did not want to argue anymore and “wanted to get on with his life”.

In January this year, Wilton continued to breach the order by messaging the victim again, asking to meet her.

The victim, who lived in Huntingdon, ignored it, but took screenshots as she knew he was breaking his conditions.

The following day, Wilton messaged again, claiming it was “important”.

Over the weeks that followed, Wilton tagged the victim in cryptic social media posts on his Facebook page.

He also sent her a series of emails and messages demanding to know why the victim would not “hear him out”, as well as declaring his love for her.

In one, he noted the victim was “still wearing that necklace” he had given her.

Wilton pleaded guilty to stalking involving serious harm or distress, as well as ten counts of breaching a non-molestation order.

On Monday, July 28 at Cambridge Crown Court, Wilton was sentenced to one year in prison and handed a fresh restraining order lasting five years.

PC Charis Sparkes, who investigated, said: “Wilton clearly poses a significant risk to the welfare of the victim, and I am pleased he has been jailed for the offences.

“I hope this case serves as a warning to others that this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated and we will strive to prevent further harm through robust action.”