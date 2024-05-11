Police patrolling in North Lynn stopped and searched a man who had a quantity of cannabis on him.

Jamie Britton, 24, of Littleport Street in South Lynn appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday where he admitted to having the class B drug in his possession.

Prosecutor Lesla Small said that the incident took place on September 27 last year, when officers were on patrol in an area of North Lynn police said is known for having a high number of drugs.

Britton had around 5g of cannabis in his possession. Picture: iStock

They decided to stop Britton, and search him. He had around 5g of cannabis in the pocket of his hoodie.

He was arrested and made full admission in police interview and said that he was an “avid smoker” of cannabis.

In mitigation, Andrew Cogan said: “He couldn’t have been any more cooperative with the police.

“His mobile phone was seized, there was nothing on it to suggest anything other than that the cannabis was for his own personal use.”

For the offence, Britton was fined £80 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and court costs of £45.