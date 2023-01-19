The government has approved a £24million bid to transform the Southgates area in Lynn.

The cash boost, announced in the latest round of the Levelling Up Fund, will mean improved access to the town and hoopefully support economic growth and deliver environmental benefits.

Norfolk County Council the bid to government in August 2022 under the King’s Lynn Sustainable Transport and Regeneration Scheme – STARS.

The Southgates masterplan (61940193)

The money will be used to fund highways, active travel, and public realm elements of the Southgates masterplan, which was developed by West Norfolk Council. The scheme sets out how the area can be used to support economic growth and improve access to the town, while protecting and enhancing important heritage assets such as the 15th century South Gate itself.

Commenting on the announcement, North West Norfolk MP James Wild said: “The success of this ambitious bid which I was pleased to support is very welcome news and has the potential to deliver major improvements to the Southgates area and the town.

“Along with the £25million Town Deal, it underlines the government’s commitment to investing in North West Norfolk, working with Conservative council leaders to spread opportunity.”

Lynn's Southgates area as it loks now (61940286)

Public consultation on a new masterplan for the Southgates area of Lynn was conducted in October, with over three quarters of respondents agreeing with the vision set out in the masterplan.

This was the only bid prioritised by Norfolk County Council and was formally endorsed by MrWild as the bid is well aligned with the government’s transport decarbonisation plans, it will be transformative to local pride of place, promotes active travel, and offers significant environmental impacts.