A 25-year-old was left unhappy with the manner in which he was arrested - but he didn't escape without a fine.

Levi Coburn, of Anthony Nolan Road in Lynn, appeared at the town's magistrates' court on Thursday charged with three offences.

They included displaying threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour which could cause harassment, alarm or distress, and obstructing a police constable in the execution of their duty.

Levi Coburn was unhappy with the manner of his arrest at Lynn's bus station

He was also accused of breaching a community order handed to him in June last year by failing to turn up for two rehabilitation activity sessions without a reasonable excuse.

Coburn pleaded guilty to all three offences.

Prosecutor Qamar Iqbal told magistrates that the first two matters took place in and around Lynn's bus station on November 28.

He added that upon being detained, Coburn had attempted to pull away from the arresting officer.

In mitigation, Charlotte Winchester said Coburn accepted the facts given by the prosecution and did not offer any excuses.

However, upon resisting the officer in the execution of their duty, Ms Winchester said her client was unhappy with the way he had been treated.

Coburn was said to have originally got involved in an altercation between his friends and another individual.

He admitted to pushing one of those involved, and subsequently went into a public toilet block.

While inside, Coburn said he was approached by the officer who, while arresting him, grabbed him around the neck.

Coburn accepted that he resisted, but insisted it was because of the manner of the ordeal.

Ms Winchester added that Coburn had simply forgotten to attend his rehabilitation activity days, and that he had made up for the mishaps by completing his community order anyway. This was confirmed by probation services.

Magistrates, led by John Hare, fined Coburn £25 for missing those days.

He was also fined £50 and told to pay a £20 victim surcharge for obstructing the police officer, and was handed no separate penalty for the threatening behaviour.