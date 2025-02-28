A 25-year-old man has been remanded in custody after pleading guilty to ten counts of theft in Lynn.

Tommy Goodman, of no fixed address in Lynn, appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning after being charged on Wednesday.

He has been remanded in custody until Friday, March 21 when he will appear at Norwich Crown Court for sentencing.

Norwich Crown Court

At that hearing, he will also face trial accused of two counts of assaulting female police officers at Lynn Police Station on Wednesday, February 19.