A man is due to appear in court today after allegedly assaulting two female police officers.

Tommy Goodman, 25, of no fixed address in Lynn, has been charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

The assaults allegedly happened at Lynn Police Station on Wednesday (February 19).

Tommy Goodman will appear in court today charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker. Picture: iStock

Goodman has been remanded in custody by police and will appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court this morning (February 21).