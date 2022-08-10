More charging points for electric cars are planned to be installed across various points in West Norfolk.

26 7kW fast charging points are being installed across seven different locations in parts of Lynn and Hunstanton, designed for overnight charging or extended use.

The first phase will install the charging points in car parks at Chapel Street, Lynnsport North, Gaywood Library in Lynn and Valentine Road in Hunstanton.

Another installation of charging points will be introduced in a second phase in car parks at Centre Point, Fairstead and Austin Street in Lynn along with another in Burnham Market.

All 26 points, which will be able to charge a total of 52 vehicles, will be operational by mid October,with the first phase due to be complete by Friday, August 19.

The borough council received a grant of £195,000 from the government's Office for Zero Emission Vehicles, along with a £90,000 contribution from BP Pulse.

West Norfolk council has contributed £73,500 into this but has also spent an extra £87,000 to install a substation at Austin Street, Lynn to help with electricity supply.

Cllr Paul Kunes, cabinet member for the environment, said: "The Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk is fully committed to playing its part in tackling climate change and has already taken many steps on its own net zero journey. We are also committed to helping our community to do the same.

"Lack of off-street parking at home can pose a barrier when people are considering the switch to electric vehicles, but we are removing that by making nearby charging facilities available. It is also a benefit for visitors who drive to the area in electric vehicles."