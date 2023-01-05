Twenty-six new schools will need to be built in the next ten years to accommodate Norfolk’s growing population, the county council has said.

Officials are drawing up plans for the new sites, which will be based in areas experiencing the highest levels of new housebuilding, and £308m has been set aside.

The list comprises 25 primaries and one secondary, along with a raft of expansions elsewhere.

Twenty-six new schools will need to be built in the next ten years to accommodate Norfolk’s growing population, the county council has said. Picture: iStock

Particularly high housing growth is also planned in West Winch (4,000 homes), which could get two new primary schools and its capacity will also be expanded at the existing primary school.

New primaries are also planned in Fakenham and numerous other places in the county.

And secondary school expansions or increased capacity are planned for Fakenham, Lynn and other parts of Norfolk.

West Winch Primary School. Picture: Google Maps

John Fisher, the council’s Conservative cabinet member for children’s services, said: “We have an excellent track record of planning for and delivering new school builds and expansions to make sure children already living in or moving to an area have a school place in their locality.

“And we will be working closely with all schools across the education system in the coming months to mitigate the impact wherever possible where we know we face declining pupil numbers.”

Officials have identified existing schools which currently have more than sufficient capacity at Litcham and in Lynn central area, as well as other parts of the county.

The 2021 census recently revealed that there were some 916,200 people living in Norfolk, an increase of around 58,300 people, or 6.8%, compared with the 2011 census.

The wider east of England’s 8.3% rise was the highest proportionate increase of any English region.

The county council has said it will fund the new schools and expansions programme through its £308m Local Growth and Investment Plan.

The authority had previously committed to building 23 new schools, but has since expanded the programme.

The authority’s cabinet will discuss the plan at a meeting on Wednesday, January 11.

Analysis

Norfolk needs more homes. The gap between earnings and the cost of a house in the county, as in almost everywhere else in Britain, has widened considerably over the last two decades.

Families, young people and those on low incomes have found themselves increasingly priced out of the county’s housing market.

Without skilled workers willing to stay in Norfolk, the UK’s biggest businesses and innovative sectors will be more reluctant to operate within the county.

In turn, that would slow economic growth in the region, resulting in fewer opportunities for everyone.

Not having enough homes is also damaging to the county’s social cohesion and levels of inequality.

The need for new homes does not mean however that developments should be insensitive to Norfolk’s beautiful landscapes, which draw so many young families to the county in the first place.

And the legitimate concern of many will be whether infrastructure – the roads, transport links, open spaces, GP surgeries and dentists which serve our communities – can keep up with the required number of homes.

That is why the news that new schools are to be built in the areas set to see the biggest growth will be welcomed.

In some of these areas, such as West Winch, we are not simply seeing the expansion of existing settlements, but the creation of entirely new ones.

The building of new schools to serve those areas will be integral to ensuring that genuinely new communities are created in those places, with connections forged at school gates and friendships fostered between children.

With these plans in place, attention will turn to whether the rest of the county’s infrastructure will see similar – and crucial – improvements.