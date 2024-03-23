A 26-year-old was fined after getting drunk and trying to start fights with members of the public outside a town’s taxi rank.

Joshua Chapman, of Queens Avenue in South Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Prosecutor Abdul Khan explained that the offence took place during the early hours of Sunday, January 28, when police were made aware of Chapman’s behaviour.

The incident took place on Norfolk Street in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

He was at Lynn’s taxi rank off Norfolk Street and was “acting aggressively” and trying to fight other people.

He was heard telling other people to “f**k off” and police told him to leave the area after they could smell alcohol on him.

Initially, Chapman did walk away from the taxi rank, but returned to the scene a few minutes later.

That was when he was then arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

Chapman appeared unrepresented in court and when asked if he had anything to add in mitigation he said: “Not really.”

He was fined £60 for committing the offence and will also pay a victim surcharge of £40 and court costs of £105.