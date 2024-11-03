A man who vandalised his neighbours’ front doors as well as his own has been told he must pay for the damage.

Jake Archer, 26, of Shiregreen, Lynn, pleaded guilty to three charges of criminal damage when he appeared before the town’s magistrates on Thursday.

Asif Akram, prosecuting, told the court that residents in Shiregreen heard shouting outside their properties at about 11pm on September 21.

Magistrates Court house on College Lane in King's Lynn

When they went to investigate, they found Archer shouting and swearing outside his property.

The neighbours asked him to stop and there was a disagreement and they both retreated to their respective addresses.

However, Archer had then proceeded to cause damage to their front doors as well as his own, which belongs to Freebridge Housing.

He admitted causing the damage when he was interviewed by police and said he was having a schizophrenic episode and lost control.

Mr Akram said he expressed his regret and said he would get his mum to write a letter of apology for him to send to both neighbours.

George Sorrell, mitigating, explained Archer “very much regretted” what he had done.

He said: “He has many difficulties in life, he suffers from ADHD, anxiety, and has learning difficulties. He is also borderline for schizophrenia.”

Mr Sorrell said Archer has a lot of support including from his family, and there are action plans to help Archer from various organisations including the charity Change Grow Live, but because the system is “clogged up” they are taking time to get into place.

He said once they were active, life should become easier for him.

Magistrates ordered Archer to pay £100 compensation to each of his neighbours and £267.32 to Freebridge Housing. He must also pay £40 costs.