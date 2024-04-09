A man has been remanded to appear in court after another man was attacked and robbed of his electric bike last week.

Police were called to reports of the incident in Hulton Road just before 5pm on Thursday.

A man in his 20s was arrested in the early hours of the following morning and taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A man has been remanded to appear in court after another man was attacked and robbed of his electric bike last week. Picture: iStock

Subsequently, Nicholas Humphries, 27, of Eastfields, Fairstead, was charged with robbery and remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on April 6.

He was then further remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on May 7.

The electric bike which was stolen during the incident has been recovered and returned to the owner.