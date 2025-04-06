A 27-year-old said he was in “the wrong place at the wrong time” when he got involved in a drunken fight during a night out.

The altercation led Dylan Edge, 27, of Wheatley Drive in North Wootton, to an appearance at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

He admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place, and prosecutor Jessica Neequaye told the court that the incident took place on February 23.

The incident took place at Dr Thirsty’s on Norfolk Street in Lynn

Edge was outside Dr Thirsty’s nightclub on Norfolk Street at 3am. He had just left the venue and was seen with blood pouring from his right eyebrow.

He admitted to police that he assaulted another man in the club, so was arrested and taken into custody.

Edge, appearing unrepresented in court, said: “I had seen a fight going on. The next minute, I was barred and being taken away. That’s all I can say really.

“I was at the wrong place at the wrong time. I won’t be going out for a long time.”

Edge was fined £184 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £74 and court costs of £85.