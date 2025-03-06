A brand new dog-friendly bar and restaurant has opened on Lynn’s quay, offering lunches, cakes and more.

SqueezeKaykes had its grand opening on Tuesday, replacing part of The Rathskeller building on the town’s South Quay.

Kayleigh Day, 27, from Elm, has owned the business since 2023, originally making a variety of sweet treats in and around Wisbech, but she has now decided to “venture out” and expand.

Kayleigh Day opened the business on Tuesday. Picture: SqueezeKaykes

“It’s actually a lot bigger than what I initially wanted,” she said.

“I imagined something quite quaint, but when this came up I walked in and it was perfect.”

The business offers both soft and alcoholic drinks as well as homemade cakes and light lunches.

Kayleigh and Dawn are working together on the new venture

In the near future, Kayleigh and Dawn, who is currently helping her out part-time, hope to make the most of the space and host music events.

“I am really excited for word to get out and when Dawn is here full-time it’ll be all guns blazing,” Kayleigh added.

Its location means there are beautiful sunset views over the River Great Ouse and it also benefits from other establishments, including Marriott’s Warehouse, The Bank House, The Wenns and The Rathskeller, being just minutes away so that people can make a day out of a visit.

SqueezeKaykes has a bar, restaurant and lounge area

Kayleigh says she is “willing to put the work in” and is determined to prove anyone wrong who says it won’t last.

Opening times are currently varied while she gets settled in, however, more details will be available shortly on the business’ Facebook page here.

The location offers sunset views on the South Quay