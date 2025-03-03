A 28-year-old who assaulted his ex-partner in front of a young baby has avoided a jail term.

Levi Coburn, of Anthony Nolan Road in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he was sentenced for two offences.

During a previous hearing, Coburn admitted assaulting a woman near Alive Lynnsport on November 29 last year, as well as obstructing police during his arrest on the same day.

Prosecutor Anna Crayford told the court that on that date, police were dealing with a different incident in the area when they were told that Coburn had assaulted the woman.

The pair had been arguing beforehand, with a baby in a pushchair also at the scene. Coburn then pushed the woman, and this was captured on nearby CCTV.

When police arrived at the scene, Coburn was “difficult” with them and then attempted to run away from the scene.

Officers caught up with him, and Coburn was acting as if “he was going to fight them”.

He was arrested, but then tried to escape from the handcuffs he was placed in.

In mitigation, Alison Muir told the court that Coburn has changed his ways.

“Between 2022 and 2023, he was a regular feature at this court,” the solicitor said.

“He is engaging very well with the probation service and has been seeking help with the Purfleet Trust.”

Ms Muir said that Coburn displays an “excellent record of somebody who wants to change” and has recently been diagnosed with ADHD.

“Let this man keep his liberty so he can keep his accommodation, which took so long for him to get. It is his home,” she added.

“He wants to keep away from trouble.”

Probation officer Lewis Spicer told the court that Coburn is “engaging well” with services, despite having a pattern of domestic violence offending.

Coburn was handed a 12-week prison sentence, but had it suspended for 18 months.

He will also carry out a 12-month mental health treatment course and pay a £154 victim surcharge and £50 in compensation to the police.