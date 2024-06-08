A 29-year-old who was involved in a “group altercation” on a town night out told police officers to “f**k off”.

Kevin Thurling, of Burney Road in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates court on Thursday where he admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

The court heard from prosecutor Holly Postle, who said that at 4am on February 4, Thurling had been told to leave Norfolk Street in Lynn after being involved in a group altercation.

Norfolk Street in Lynn

He would not leave the area and when asked again, told officers to “f**k off” and was arrested.

Thurling appeared unrepresented in court and said: “I did swear once, I broke my collarbone recently and the officer grabbed my arm. I wanted him to get off of me.

“My friend got arrested and I was trying to calm him down, I should have left the area really.”

He was fined £153 and given a victim surcharge of £61 and court costs of £85 to pay.