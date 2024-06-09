“I won’t give anybody nothing, I owe nobody nothing,” were the words of a 29-year-old who refused a breath test after being involved in a crash.

Paulius Paskevicius appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

At 6pm on Feburary 6, emergency services were called to a Lynn street after reports of a crash.

Police arrived at the scene and asked if Paskevicius could provide a breath reading to clarify whether he had been drink-driving, but he failed to do so.

He was arrested and given further opportunities to provide a sample.

Paskevicius told officers: “I won’t give anybody nothing, I owe nobody nothing.”

Paskevicius had been driving too quickly around a roundabout and crashed into another car.

In mitigation, solicitor Ahmed Khan explained that Paskevicius, of Hemingford Crescent in Lynn, had been fishing and drinking in town and initially arranged to get a lift home.

“His friend couldn’t pick him up. He stupidly got into his vehicle and drove off,” Mr Khan said.

“He put not just himself, but others at risk.”

The solicitor said that the mandatory driving disqualification that comes with drink-driving will cause Paskevicius hardship.

The court heard that Paskevicius’ partner is suffering with health problems, and he supports and cares for her.

Paskevicius will have an appointment with the probation service as it carries out an all-options pre-sentence report.

He will return to court and learn his fate on August 8, and was released on unconditional bail.