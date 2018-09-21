£2bn housing cash pledge welcomed by West Norfolk-based Freebridge Community Housing

Housing providers and council chiefs in West Norfolk have welcomed the promise of more funding to build new homes.

In a speech on Tuesday, prime minister Theresa May announced plans for a further £2 billion to enable housing associations and councils to build more homes.

The funding, which is understood to begin from 2022, has been condemned as inadequate by political opponents.

Tony Hall at Hillington Square where Freebridge hope to create more of a community.. (4299184)

But Freebridge Community Housing chief executive Tony Hall said the plan was a welcome boost for his organisation.

He said: “We remain committed to developing homes and creating opportunities for people within West Norfolk, which means the announcement is something that we welcome.

“We are particularly pleased that the funding announced will be available until 2028, as this approach will help us, and others, with our longer-term business plans.

“We will continue to work to ensure that those people living in Freebridge homes are proud of where they live.”

During a special meeting on Tuesday, West Norfolk Council’s ruling cabinet voted to accept an offer of almost £10 million in funding to develop housing on seven sites in the borough.

A council spokesman said the authority would look at opportunities to develop affordable housing following Mrs May’s speech.

She added: “The clarity that has been given to housing associations regarding rent policy and capital funding opportunities help create the right environment for investment.”