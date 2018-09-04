Lynn News

Home   News   Article

3,000 litres of alcoholic drinks seized from two King's Lynn premises

By Paige Freshwater
- paige.freshwater@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:36, 04 September 2018
 | Updated: 15:37, 04 September 2018
Police
Police

More than 3,000 litres of alcoholic drinks has been seized from two Lynn premises.

Lynn Police assisted HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) at around 10.20am yesterday.

A spokesman from Lynn Police said on Twitter: "Busy evening assisting our friends from HMRC.

"An estimated 3,000 litres of alcoholic drinks seized from two premises in King’s Lynn.

"Enquires ongoing. Thanks to the gents from TNT who did a marvellous job loading the haul."

The police also followed up this tweet with the hashtag #WaterWaterEverywhereAndNotADropToDrink.

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE