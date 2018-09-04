3,000 litres of alcoholic drinks seized from two King's Lynn premises

Police

More than 3,000 litres of alcoholic drinks has been seized from two Lynn premises.

Lynn Police assisted HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) at around 10.20am yesterday.

A spokesman from Lynn Police said on Twitter: "Busy evening assisting our friends from HMRC.

"An estimated 3,000 litres of alcoholic drinks seized from two premises in King’s Lynn.

"Enquires ongoing. Thanks to the gents from TNT who did a marvellous job loading the haul."

The police also followed up this tweet with the hashtag #WaterWaterEverywhereAndNotADropToDrink.