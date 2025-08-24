A 30-year-old who headbutted, pushed and grabbed his ex-partner on multiple occasions has been handed a community order.

Luke Bunton, of Tennyson Avenue in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he was sentenced for three assaults, which took place between August 10 and December 29 last year.

The court heard that on the first occasion, Bunton went to the victim’s address and an argument broke out.

Bunton was at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

Bunton grabbed the woman, who he was in a relationship with at the time, by the shoulders and headbutted her in the face. The victim then pushed him away.

On December 6 last year, the victim went to Bunton wanting support as she was “feeling depressed”.

However, Bunton grabbed her and punched her to the floor, causing her to graze her knees and leaving her screaming for help.

On December 12, the victim came into contact with Bunton again. He grabbed her by the shoulders.

Prosecutors explained that Bunton was first in a relationship with the victim in 2021, but it soon ended before they got back together last year.

In mitigation, Charlotte Winchester said that Bunton “could not cope with the stress” that the relationship brought at the time.

“He said to me that this relationship is now over,” she said.

“He knows the relationship never should have resumed.”

Ms Winchester described Bunton as “extremely remorseful”.

Bunton was handed a 24-month community order, which will require him to complete five rehabilitation activity requirement days and 200 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay the victim £100 in compensation, a £114 victim surcharge and £85 in court costs.