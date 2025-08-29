A 30-year-old has been remanded in custody after being charged with biting, spitting and punching six police officers.

Police were called to St John’s Walk in Lynn at around 7pm on Tuesday and arrested Lee Chapman on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.

During the arrest, Chapman, of Blackfriars Road in Lynn, was further arrested for six separate incidents of assaulting officers.

Lee Chapman is accused of assaulting six police officers. Picture: iStock

He was subsequently charged with one count of being drunk and disorderly, one count of attempted grievous bodily harm on a police officer, and five counts of assaulting a police officer.

He was remanded in custody and appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The drunk and disorderly charge was withdrawn, and the remaining charges have been sent for trial.

Chapman is next due in court on September 25. He has been remanded in custody by the courts until that date.