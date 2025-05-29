A 30-year-old who burgled two town businesses over the recent bank holiday weekend has been jailed.

Craig Bragg, 30, of Tennyson Avenue, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court this morning, where he admitted breaking into a building on King Street.

He stole over £1,500 of items from two different businesses, including laptops and electricals.

Bragg was arrested on Tuesday.

He has been sentenced by the courts to eight weeks in prison. The vast majority of the stolen goods were recovered and returned to the owners.