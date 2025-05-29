Home   News   Article

King’s Lynn man Craig Bragg jailed after stealing electricals from King Street building

By Lucy Carter
Published: 15:56, 29 May 2025

A 30-year-old who burgled two town businesses over the recent bank holiday weekend has been jailed.

Craig Bragg, 30, of Tennyson Avenue, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court this morning, where he admitted breaking into a building on King Street.

He stole over £1,500 of items from two different businesses, including laptops and electricals.

Bragg appeared in Norwich Magistrates' Court today
Bragg was arrested on Tuesday.

He has been sentenced by the courts to eight weeks in prison. The vast majority of the stolen goods were recovered and returned to the owners.

