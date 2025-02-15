A 30-year-old was commended by magistrates and the probation service for her work staying off drink and drugs.

However, the same court heard how she had pushed a man and shouted at a child in Lynn’s town centre last year.

Jessica Woods, of Shiregreen in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where she admitted using threatening words to cause alarm or distress.

The altercation happened on Lynn’s High Street.

Prosecutor Abdul Khan told the court that on October 30 last year at 12.45pm, police were called to Lynn’s High Street after reports of a fight.

It was Woods’ ex-partner who became involved in the altercation, but during the incident, she had been seen confronting a child and “pushing and fighting” another man, who did not want to press charges.

Mr Khan said it was “clear” that Woods’ behaviour had been both “threatening” and “abusive” towards the two victims.

The incident was captured on CCTV and she was later arrested.

However, in mitigation, solicitor Charlotte Winchester told magistrates that Woods has made significant progress since she committed the offence.

She added that Woods has been complying with a community order previously handed to her in October for a separate offence.

In September last year, Woods had been seen fighting in the middle of a road and was described as having a “cocaine problem”.

In April last year, she had “flipped out” and assaulted her ex-partner.

However, Ms Winchester told the court that Woods had been 66 days clean of crack cocaine and 59 days clean of drinking alcohol.

“It is a very different Miss Woods that appears here today than that was here back in October,” she said.

Ms Winchester said that Woods has received help from the Purfleet Trust in helping find accommodation after being homeless for around a year.

She added that she is no longer with the man who had become involved in the town centre fight.

“She has made significant progress for somebody who has a long history with addiction issues,” the solicitor added.

“She is now back within her own family network due to coming off of drugs.”

Probation officer Lewis Spicer was in agreement with Ms Winchester, and added: “I think she should be commended with how she is doing. She is clean of substances and is attending appointments with Change, Grow, Live.”

Magistrates congratulated Woods and handed her a six-month conditional discharge.