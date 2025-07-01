A 30-year-old crashed into another car before fleeing the scene on foot, a court heard.

Lewis Watts, of Cliff-en-Howe Road in Pott Row, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted failing to stop at the scene of a crash as well as driving without a licence or insurance.

Police were called to Newlands Avenue in North Lynn at 2.57pm on Sunday, April 27.

The crash took place on Newlands Avenue in North Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Watts was driving a Renault Clio at “excess speed” before crashing into another car and then running away.

Two hours after the crash, Watts handed himself in at Lynn’s police station, admitting he was involved.

In mitigation, solicitor Andrew Cogan said: “He handed himself in and caused no harm to anybody at all.”

Eight penalty points were added to Watts’ licence, and he was fined £120.

He will also pay a £48 victim surcharge and £40 in court costs.