More than £300,000 of funding has become available for services helping and supporting victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence in the county during the pandemic.

The grant is part of a £25 million package being released by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) across the country with Norfolk securing £306,000 to be managed and distributed through the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk (OPCCN).

The extraordinary Covid-19 funding covers the seven-month period between lockdown in late March 2020 to October 31 only – meaning some payments may be back dated.