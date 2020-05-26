Home   News   Article

Funding available for West Norfolk services supporting victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence

By Greg Plummer
-
greg.plummer@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:57, 26 May 2020
 | Updated: 12:57, 26 May 2020

More than £300,000 of funding has become available for services helping and supporting victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence in the county during the pandemic.

The grant is part of a £25 million package being released by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) across the country with Norfolk securing £306,000 to be managed and distributed through the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk (OPCCN).

The extraordinary Covid-19 funding covers the seven-month period between lockdown in late March 2020 to October 31 only – meaning some payments may be back dated.

Read more
Kings Lynn

More by this author

Greg Plummer
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE