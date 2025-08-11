A 31-year-old said who shouted “you are dead to me” to his ex-partner was fined for his actions.

Jacob Seed, of Lynn Road in St Germans, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted using threatening words to cause alarm or distress.

The court heard that the incident took place on March 18, when the victim was alerted that Seed was on his way over.

Seed appeared at Lynn Magistrates' Court on Thursday. Picture: Google Maps

Seed shouted that his ex-partner is “dead to him” and that she will “get what she deserves”.

He was also making threats about opening the door.

Seed appeared unrepresented in court, and said that his ex-partner showed up at his workplace.

“I was telling her to leave me alone. She turned up to where I was working,” he said.

“She was knocking on the door for hours. It got to the evening, and I had to go down to her house.”

Seed was fined £40 and ordered to pay a £16 victim surcharge and £85 in court costs.