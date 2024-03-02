Police had to call for backup to restain a 31-year-old in Lynn after one officer was injured during an arrest.

Jozef Sura, of De Grey Road in Gaywood appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place as well as assault with intent to resist arrest.

Prosecutor Stephen Munton explained that the event took place on January 12 on Orchard Lane, where Sura and his friends were drinking.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court

Police were called at 5.45pm to reports of anti-social behaviour in that area. When they got to the location, they thought the three men were drunk.

Officers asked Sura and his friends to leave the area multiple times, but Sura refused to do so, so was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

Later on at around 11.45pm, Sura was outside Tesco in Lynn and police had suspicions that he had a knife in his possession and decided to arrest him again.

Sura stuck his middle finger up at police was shouting at officers to “f**k off” and moved his arm, resisting the arrest.

During the refusal, police noted that he smelt strongly of alcohol and was slurring his speech.

While one officer was trying to arrest Sura, he injured his knee, causing it to swell.

Sura had to be restrained and six more officers were called to the scene to assist with the arrest.

The defendant continued to act abusively towards the police and PAVA spray was used on him.

Sura has a history of battery convictions dating back to 2015.

He appeared unrepresented in court and expressed his dislike of the police.

He said: “The only thing I would like to say about the first one is that I was drinking whiskey with friends when we saw the police coming.

“I don’t want to speak to the police so I said to my friends ‘Let's go home’, but the police were chasing us.

“They stopped my friend and I said ‘Don’t talk to them’. I went to speak to the officer which was a mistake.”

In relation to the incident outside Tesco, he said: “I know I did a bad thing, I was having a bad time.

“I’m trying to stop drinking to prevent things like this from happening again.”

Probation officer Lewis Spicer said that Sura “doesn’t have positive views of the police” and “drinks out of boredom”.

“This needs to ironed out, you can’t go around sticking fingers up at police,” Mr Spicer said.

Sura was given an 18-month community order which entails includes completing 10 rehabilitation activity days.

He will also complete a 90-day alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Sura will also pay court costs of £50 and a victim surcharge £114.