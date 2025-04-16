A 32-year-old remains in custody after being charged with stealing laptops from a town centre shop.

Andrew Yallop, of John Kennedy Road in Lynn, was charged with burglary after allegedly stealing from a store on St James Street.

The shop was broken into at 7.30am last Friday. Yallop was arrested on Monday and was taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The break-in took place at a store on St Jame's Street, where laptops were taken. Picture: Google Maps

Yallop was remanded in custody by police and will appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court today.