Police arrived at the scene of an accident to find one driver had been drinking before the crash.

Vaidas Vaiciulis, 32, appeared in Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he admitted driving above the specified alcohol limit.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said that on November 14 at 10.15pm, police were driving around the Hardwick Roundabout in Lynn when they saw Vaiciulis’ car, an Audi A6, in the middle of Hardwick Road with its hazards on.

Police attended the scene of the crash on Hardwick Road in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

They spotted another black Audi parked nearby and stopped at the scene where they spoke to Vaiciulis, who said that there had been an accident.

Officers noted that they could smell alcohol on Vaiciulis’ breath and conducted a roadside breath test, which came back positive. He was subsequently arrested and taken to Lynn’s Police investigation centre.

A reading of 72mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath came back from Vaiciulis’ test, the legal limit to drive being 35mcg.

Vaiciulis, of Mayfly Close in Chatteris, appeared unrepresented in court and said: “I know I will lose my licence and get a fine. I need to find another job nearer to my home.

“I drive to see my kids who live separate from me.”

Magistrates, led by Terrance Geater, disqualified Vaiciulis from driving for 20 months.

He was also fined £460 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £104 and court costs of £105.