32 years of service for King's Lynn borough’s trust recognised

A former borough councillor has been recognised for 32 years of service to the West Norfolk borough charity trust.

Kate Beale, pictured second from left, took afternoon tea with mayor Nick Daubney and fellow trust workers at Lynn Town Hall on Tuesday afternoon.

Mrs Beale said her retirement would allow young blood to bring fresh ideas to the trust.

She said: “The trust can change someone’s life, even with small things like a new cooker to make things slightly better for people.

“We have helped families within the borough. We do not have a huge income but we support families in any way we can.

“For example, we have come across people having to flea a violent family who have started again from nothing, and need help.

“Veronica Stiles has also been at the trust with me as secretary and with her husband as treasurer, so we have had a good team together for a long time, but it is now time for young people to pick up the baton.

“After 32 years, it is the right time to finish. My children live in London and I am also a grandmother so I will be spending more time with them.”

Mrs Beale said new regulations will mean trustees from social services will be able to help those in need in the area.

Mr Daubney said: “We are very fortunate in Lynn that our community is so successful from people beavering away in the background.

“This particular trust has given a huge amount of help to people in the borough. I know Kate has put in lots of work over the years.”