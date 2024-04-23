A man has been charged with criminal damage and a public order offence after climbing onto the roof of a building in Gaywood on Sunday evening.

Emergency services, including police, firefighters, paramedics and a police negotiator, were called to Lynn Road at 9.50pm after reports that a man had scaled the building - which is understood to have been the betting shop Betfred.

There were also reports that the roof had been damaged and items were being thrown off of it - with police on the scene for around five hours.

Video footage live-streamed to Facebook by the man showed emergency services, including police, a police negotiator and firefighters, at the scene.

In the video - which lasts for one hour and 45 minutes - the man can be heard shouting and swearing at police, who are stood on the road below. He also appears to briefly set fire to his clothing using a lighter.

At the time of writing, the footage has been viewed 29,000 times and has gathered more than 1,200 comments.

Officers said the incident was safely resolved at 3.25am yesterday - with the road, which had been closed during the incident, then reopening.

A man in his 30s was arrested following the incident and taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Kieren Russell, 33, of Heapham Crescent, Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, has since been charged with criminal damage and a public order offence in connection with the incident.

He has been bailed to appear at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on June 13.