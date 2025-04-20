A 33-year-old who threatened to smash a bottle over pub workers has apologised for his actions.

Glen Rowe appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted using threatening words to provoke fear of violence.

On the evening of March 26, Rowe had been drinking at the Globe Hotel’s Wetherspoon pub in Lynn when he was asked to leave for being “a bit too drunk”.

The Wetherspoon pub and the Globe Hotel in Lynn, where the incident took place

Rowe became argumentative and, while being escorted from the building by staff, threatened to smash a bottle over them.

Prosecutor Jackie Hamlon said he was not holding a bottle at the time of the offence.

Police on patrol nearby saw what was happened and went to approach Rowe, who acted “aggressively” towards them, so he was arrested.

Rowe, of Felsted Avenue in Wisbech, was last in court in May 2023 for drink-driving.

He appeared unrepresented this time around, and denied acting aggressively towards the police.

Rowe said: “I was not aggressive to the police - I ran off and hid under a car.”

He apologised to magistrates for his actions and said he had experienced problems with alcohol after splitting up with his partner, but is now receiving help from Change, Grow, Live (CGL).

“I haven’t been drinking as much,” he said.

“I didn’t mean to do it at all.”

Rowe was handed a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £26.