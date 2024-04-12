A man from West Norfolk is wanted by police who are asking for the public’s help to trace him.

Adam Jones, a 34-year-old from Lynn, is wanted for failing to appear in court as well as assault and theft.

Jones is known to be in the London Road area of town but also has links to Peterborough.

He is described as being 5ft 9ins tall, with an average build and brown hair.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his current whereabouts is being asked to contact Norfolk Police quoting reference 36/CJ/13028/24 via https://www.norfolk.police.uk/tell-us or by emailing Heidi.hollington@norfolk.police.uk

Additionally, people can call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.