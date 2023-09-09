A 34-year-old who “thought it was a laugh” to draw faces on shop mannequins now has to pay over £1,000 back to the store.

Anton Kuzmenok, of North Way in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday where he admitted the offence of causing criminal damage.

On August 7 at around 3pm, Kuzmenok went into H&M in Lynn and was seen with a black permanent marker drawing faces on five mannequins.

Staff at the store said that they couldn't remove the marks from the mannequin and that each one originally cost £1,000.

In his police interview, Kuzmenok said that he drew on them “for a laugh” and that he was sorry for his actions.

In mitigation, George Sorrell explained that Kuzmenok was with his son when he was drawing on the mannequins’ faces.

Mr Sorrell said: “It was a foolish thing to do, but he thought it was a laugh at the time, he was with his son and thought it was a funny thing to do.

“That laugh is now going to be on him, because he is going to have to pay for it.

“He is sorry for what he did, he was showing off and he should know better at the age of 34.”

Kuzmenok was ordered to pay £1,748 in compensation to H&M and also pay court costs of £105.