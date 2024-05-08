A 35-year-old decided to assault a husband and wife after they walked in front his car - but now has more than £1,000 to pay in court fees.

Vazgens Saluncs, 35, of Pleasance Close in Gaywood, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he admitted to assaulting two people - a husband and wife, on December 18 last year.

The court heard that the assaults have had a lasting impact on the victims, who have said they now struggle to leave the house and have fears of being assaulted again.

The assualt took place on Wisbech Road in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Prosecutor Paul Brown said that the couple were walking along Wisbech Road in Lynn when a vehicle parked up next to them and two men got out.

One of those men was Saluncs, who started kicking the male victim. At the same time, he also kicked out at the victim’s wife.

The other man with Saluncs also punched the male victim.

The female victim gave a victim impact statement which was read out in court.

She said the attack was “aggressive and unprovoked”.

She added via the statement: “We don’t know them, I think they had been drinking.

“I’m stressed and I fear going outside, I feel I might get attacked again.”

Her husband added in the statement: “I’ve never seen them before, I had pain in my right hand and wrist after the assault.

“Mentally I’m suffering, I’m worried about leaving my wife home alone.”

In mitigation, Ruth Johnson said that Saluncs has been “incredibly apologetic” and shows “genuine remorse” for his actions.

She added that the attack took place because the pair walked out in the road in front of Salunc’s car.

“He showed nothing but genuine remorse and said his behaviour was out of order,” said Ms Johnson.

For the offence, Saluncs was fined £916 and ordered to pay £100 to both the husband and wife who were assaulted.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £366 and court costs of £105.