A 35-year-old’s reaction to a bank’s computer system playing up was to call staff members “f*****g c**ts” and “f*****g sl*gs”.

Daniel Castleton, of Broad Street in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates court on Thursday where he admitted three counts of using threatening language to cause alarm or distress as well as having cannabis in his possession.

On April 9, Castleton went into Nationwide in Lynn to withdraw some cash from his account.

There were some technical issues with the computer system, which caused Castleton to get agitated.

He accused a member of staff of stealing his money. The branch’s manager came over to see if they could help.

He was asked to calm down, but Castleton remained agitated and told staff members he would be waiting outside for them at the end of their working day.

Castleton repeatedly called the bank workers “f*****g c**ts” and “f*****g sl*gs”.

A month later on May 9, a member of the public called the police after suspecting somebody had cannabis around Lynn’s train station.

Officers discovered that Castleton - who had 82 offences to his name - had the Class B drug in his possession and he was arrested.

In mitigation, Ruth Johnson explained that Castleton’s emotions “totally unravelled” at the bank due to him owing somebody some money.

“It coincided with the anniversary of his partner’s death,” said Ms Johnson.

“His reaction completely unravelled. He is desperately upset with himself and shows remorse.

“All was going well until this point, then it went horribly wrong.”

Magistrates decided to send Castleton for an all-options presentence report to help decide what the best way would be to sentence him.

He will return to court on August 15 and was released on conditional bail, with orders not to go to Nationwide in Lynn.