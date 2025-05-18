“I’ve got something on me, I might as well tell you,” were the words of a 35-year-old caught with cocaine.

Savannah Collision, of Columbia Way in North Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates court on Thursday, where she admitted having the Class A drug in her possession.

The court heard on March 13, police had reason to stop and search Collison in Lynn.

Collison had 2.24g of cocaine on her. Picture: iStock

She said to officers, “I’ve got something on me, I might as well tell you” - before unveiling a purple cupcake case filled with white powder.

The substance was tested, and it turned out to be 2.24g of cocaine.

Collision had a total of 26 offences to her name and was last in court for drug matters in 2022.

She appeared unrepresented in court and said: “I don’t want to say anything.”

Collison was fined £200 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £50 and £85 in court costs.