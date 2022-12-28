A man was handed a conditional discharge for swearing at police while they were arresting someone else.

Lynn man James Riley, 35, of no fixed abode, appeared at the town's magistrates' court on Thursday charged with drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place.

He pleaded guilty to the offence, which took place on September 27 on Columbia Way.

Riley told police to "f**k off" and pleaded guilty on Thursday

Prosecuting, Emma Pocknell said officers had been arresting a woman at the time when Riley approached them and tried to intervene.

Police tried to dispel him, but Riley subsequently told them to "f**k off" and was arrested.

He has previous charges for drunk and disorderly offences, with the most recent taking place on June 9 this year.

Riley, who appeared unrepresented, told magistrates he had been working with counselling to tackle his alcohol problems - and said he was making progress.

He said: "I think I am really getting there."

Riley also apologised, and on his latest offence he added: "Because I'm drunk, one thing led to another."

Magistrates, led by Anne Parker, handed him a six-month conditional discharge.

Riley was also told to pay £50 in legal costs and a victim surcharge of £26.