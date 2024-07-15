A man was apprehended by the police after being given drugs during a trip to a friend’s house.

John Crouch, 36, of St Edmundsbury Road in North Lynn, voluntarily told officers he was carrying 0.7g of cannabis on May 26. It had a street value of £3.50.

He appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to possession of a Class B drug.

John Crouch voluntarily told police he was carrying cannabis. Picture: iStock

The court heard that Crouch only had one previous conviction on his record, with his offences including drug possession in July last year.

Mitigating, duty solicitor George Sorrell said: “He was at a friend’s house, and he was offered the drugs. He took it for his own use.

“He is here in court with his mother, to offer him support.”

Magistrates fined Crouch £360. He will also pay a £123 victim surcharge and £85 in court costs.

An order was also made for the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.