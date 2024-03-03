An alcoholic who was banned from drinking in Lynn town centre this year was seen downing a can of cider at the bus station.

Lee Oliver, 36, of White Post Road in Peterborough, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order placed on January 4.

On January 9, Oliver was seen on CCTV at Lynn’s bus station drinking a can of cider and putting it in the bin.

Lynn bus station, where Lee Oliver committed his offence

Oliver had a number of drunk and disorderly convictions to his name.

He was later arrested for the offence. It had previously been said in court that Oliver “caused distress to the public for a number of years”.

Oliver admitted in a police interview that he was drinking cider but was trying to be discreet.

In mitigation, Tiffany Meredith said: “I’m not going to say the order was setting him up to fail but he was going to breach it at some point.”

The solicitor explained that Oliver had been an alcoholic for more than 20 years, but had since moved out of the Lynn area to prevent him from breaching the criminal behaviour order again.

“He was being compliant with officers, he wasn’t being a nuisance and put his can in the bin,” Ms Meredith added.

Breaching the order meant that Oliver was at risk of being sent to prison.

Magistrates decided to let that order run and did not send Oliver to prison. Instead they fined him £50 and ordered him to pay court costs of £50 and a victim surcharge of £20.