A man who failed to comply with his bail conditions by staying away from his ex-partner ended up phoning her 77 times in one day.

Juris Svarcs-Svanpans, 36, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he was sentenced for three counts of breaking bail conditions – as well as carrying out an assault.

Prosecutor Nicola Lamb explained that Svarcs-Svanpans broke bail conditions previously implemented by Norwich Family Court.

Svarcs-Svanpans called his ex-partner 77 times in one day. Picture: iStock

“This is a domestic violence case,” said Ms Lamb, who added that the court handed Svarcs-Svanpans a non-molestation order in August last year.

All three breaches occurred in Lynn. On November 27, Svarcs-Svanpans called the victim 77 times, three months after the order was placed.

An assault took place on July 26 during which he pushed her to the ground twice.

He also attended her property on November 26, which was picked up by a GPS locator tag placed on Svarcs-Svanpans.

He also attended the property on December 1.

In mitigation, Rachel Buck said: “He made admissions in interview and said that he pushed her. He showed remorse.

“The molestation order was placed to him in English. His English is passable in conversation but his reading is quite poor. He thought his ex could override the order.

“She asked him to go to the house to look after their child while she was at work.”

The solicitor added: “77 calls is excessive, but it happened after he was released on bail from the magistrates’ court.

“He was in pure panic mode at the thought of not being able to see their child. He wanted to know who would be looking after their child.”

She described Svarcs-Svanpans, of Old Market in Wisbech, as “polite and engaged”.

“The starting point for this offence is 12 weeks in custody, but considering the misunderstanding around it, perhaps a high level community order could be imposed,” said Ms Buck.

Magistrates went along with that recommendation and handed Svarcs-Svanpans an 18-month community order.

He will carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, as well as 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He will also pay a victim surcharge of £114 and court costs of £145.